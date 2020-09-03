LIVE: Ohio’s election chief meets with Northeast Ohio leaders on plans for November

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is discussing election preparedness with counties across the state.

Thursday he’s meeting with elections officials and other community members in a “Ready for November Task Force” meeting.

County Board of Elections members from Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, and Warren are a part of the meeting, as is the General Manager of Cedar Point.

With just two months until the November general election, county leaders will be able to share with the Secretary what their needs are as the day inches closer.

