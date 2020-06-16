LIVE: Ohio troops deploy without traditional fanfare from hometown crowd

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Duty calls at all times. Troops are deployed in the face of danger and in a pandemic.

That is the case Tuesday for 100 Ohio National Guard Troops.

Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment located in North Canton will have a deployment ceremony without the public, who is typically welcome to attend to support soldiers.

Because of concerns about COVID-19, the event instead is being streamed by the Ohio National Guard.

They’re headed out on a yearlong deployment in support of U.S. Central Command.

The command headquarters is at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

200 more Ohio National Guard troops based out of Columbus will receive a virtual deployment Wednesday.

