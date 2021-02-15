ODOT working around the clock during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has an extraordinarily busy week ahead.

Latest weather alerts here

After clearing the first round of snow Monday morning, they’re gearing up and loading up for the big one that will start Monday afternoon and last through the night.

ODOT crews will have its hands full across the state, as most everyone is under a Winter Storm Warning.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Northeast Ohio through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Check the parking bans here

Driving conditions will be the biggest challenge.

ODOT has 300 ODOT trucks specifically focused on Northeast Ohio.

ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland encourages people to stay home when they can and also make sure to plan for extra time if you have to leave the house.

If you are out driving today, remember, DON'T CROWD THE PLOW! The plow driver's field of vision is limited. As a general rule: If you can't see the plow truck's side mirrors, the truck driver can't see you. Always stay two to three car lengths behind the plow. #DontCrowdthePlow pic.twitter.com/QhyKGlyhV0 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 15, 2021

They also want drivers to remember to not crowd the plow.

Once the snow stops tomorrow morning, crews will be working to get those roads clear and dry before the next weather event moves in on Thursday.

Latest weather updates here