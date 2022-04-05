AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s that time of the year again when those orange flowers – also know as construction barrels – are seen sprouting up all over Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation kicked off 2022’s construction season with a press conference on Tuesday morning explaining the projects that travelers can expect to see in the months ahead.

ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot and ODOT Capital Programs staff gathered at the LaFollette St. Bridge over I-77 in Akron to break down some of the specific projects in ODOT’s nearly $2 billion investment across the state.