HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – City officials in Hudson have confirmed that the main canopy at a Hudson gas station collapsed Friday night.

It happened at the BP gas station at State Route 91 and Ravenna Street.

City officials say the canopy collapsed on two cars, but no one was injured.

The main canopy at the BP gas station on SR 91 and Ravenna has collapsed on two cars. There were no injuries. Safety forces are currently working on clean up. pic.twitter.com/eUvofuGHOe — City of Hudson, Ohio – Government (@CityofHudsonOH) August 14, 2021

It happened as strong storms blew through parts of Northeast Ohio Friday evening.

Crews are on the scene working to clean up the collapse.

