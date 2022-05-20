LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A vigil is being held in Lorain Friday evening to honor the victims who were killed in the mass shooting in Buffalo last weekend.

Ten people were killed and multiple others were injured after the gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera entered a Tops Friendly Market with a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.

All but two of the 13 people shot during the attack were Black.

The vigil starts at 5 p.m. at Agudath B’nai Synagogue at 1715 Meister Road in Lorain.

It’s one of three vigils happening Friday evening in the area. The others are at Washington Avenue Christian Church, 301 Washington Ave., in Elyria and Washington Avenue Christian Church, 301 Washington Ave., in Elyria. Both of those vigils also start at 5 p.m.