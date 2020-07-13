1  of  3
Northeast Ohio man gets President Trump’s attention with lawn display

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A man in Bay Township has gotten the attention of the Commander in Chief.

J.R. Majewski is an Air Force veteran, according to an interview with the Columbus Dispatch.

He painted his lawn into a campaign sign for President Donald Trump.

It says, “Trump 2020 Keep America…Great.”

Majewski said he used about 120 gallons of biodegradable chalk-based paint to create the display.

President Trump has even taken notice.

He tweeted Sunday, “Thank you to J.R. Majewski, a great Air Force Veteran and Trump Supporter who did a beautiful job of turning his lawn into a giant Trump Sign. Thanks also to your fantastic Ohio neighbors.”

Majewski says he’s gotten only positive feedback.

