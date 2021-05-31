LIVE: Northeast Ohio honors our nation’s fallen veterans

(WJW) – Memorial Day in Northeast Ohio is a special one for honoring our nation’s veterans lost in war.

Communities across the area come together to give their thanks and show their respect to the fallen.

SEVEN HILLS

In Seven Hills, the city’s Memorial Day parade left the Columbkille Church at 10:30 a.m.

Parade participants included the Red Hackle Pipes and Drum, Cub Scout packs 216 and 470, Girl Scout troops 70219 and 70309, along with marching bands from Padua, Parma, and Normandy High Schools

The Seven Hills Paramedic Rescue Unit and city officials were also on hand.

BRECKSVILLE

Brecksville residents hit the streets at 9 a.m. to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the armed forces. Many turned out to watch the parade, which included several trucks with American flags.

BOULEVARD OF FLAGS – EASTLAKE

Watching the sunrise behind the Boulevard of Flags in Eastlake on Memorial Day is a FOX 8 tradition.

The ceremony was held at East Lake City Hall.