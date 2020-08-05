Northeast Ohio family reunited with medals of Air Force pilot who went MIA during Vietnam War

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Fielding Featherston III grew up in Wickliffe and joined the United States Air Force in 1963.

While flying in a reconnaissance mission over Laos in 1969, Captain Featherston’s plane went down.

His remains were never found.

Prior to that incident, Captain Featherston had been awarded the Silver Star Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Serviced medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Purple Heart medal.

Those awards were recently found in a warehouse in Cleveland.

The family who found them contacted Ohio’s 14th Congressional Representative Dave Joyce who has worked to find the family.

Rep. Joyce met with the family of Captain Featherston at Veterans Memorial Park in Mentor Wednesday to return the medals.

