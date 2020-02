CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Bands of lake-effect will be pushing through Northeast Ohio through tomorrow evening.

Friday is off to a great start as most roads look dry and the snow is coming in shifts.

If you see any trouble spots, be sure to let us know.

You can reach us at tips@fox8.com.

We’ll update you on any issues in real-time as the morning progresses.

Check the latest weather alerts here

Check school closings here

REAL-TIME UPDATES

Accident reported on Spring Rd near 176 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 28, 2020

As of 2am, we have nearly 900 crews, like this plow on US-33 in Fairfield County, on the road. Please give them plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/ZQEy1MeqtF — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 28, 2020