Live Nation celebrates the return of LIVE summer concerts by offering $20 tickets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

music performance with bright lights

(WJW) Live concerts are back and what better way to celebrate than with cheap tickets!

Live Nation announced it is offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows for a limited time only next week.

The special promotion marks the highly anticipated return of live music as popular artists take the stage once again. Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock, and more.

Some of the acts coming to Blossom Music Center and Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica include: Alanis Morissette, Jonas Brothers, Jason Mraz, Zac Brown Band and more.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only.

Here are other participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:

311Jason AldeanMegadeth
3 Doors DownJason MrazNF
Alanis MorissetteJonas BrothersPitbull
Alice CooperKings of LeonPrimus
Brad PaisleyKISSRise Against
Brett EldredgeKORNRod Wave
Brooks & DunnLady ASlipknot
Brothers OsborneLil BabyThe Black Crowes
Coheed and CambriaLindsey StirlingThe Doobie Brothers
Dierks BentleyLuke BryanThomas Rhett
Florida Georgia LineLynyrd SkynyrdTrippie Redd
Hall & OatesMaroon 5Zac Brown Band

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral