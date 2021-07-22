Live Nation celebrates the return of LIVE summer concerts by offering $20 tickets

(WJW) Live concerts are back and what better way to celebrate than with cheap tickets!

Live Nation announced it is offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows for a limited time only next week.

The special promotion marks the highly anticipated return of live music as popular artists take the stage once again. Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock, and more.

Some of the acts coming to Blossom Music Center and Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica include: Alanis Morissette, Jonas Brothers, Jason Mraz, Zac Brown Band and more.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only.

Here are other participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:

311 Jason Aldean Megadeth 3 Doors Down Jason Mraz NF Alanis Morissette Jonas Brothers Pitbull Alice Cooper Kings of Leon Primus Brad Paisley KISS Rise Against Brett Eldredge KORN Rod Wave Brooks & Dunn Lady A Slipknot Brothers Osborne Lil Baby The Black Crowes Coheed and Cambria Lindsey Stirling The Doobie Brothers Dierks Bentley Luke Bryan Thomas Rhett Florida Georgia Line Lynyrd Skynyrd Trippie Redd Hall & Oates Maroon 5 Zac Brown Band

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT.