Live Nation announces Summer 2022 Lawn Passes at $199 for up to 40 concerts

(WJW) — Live Nation summer performances just got hotter for concert enthusiasts.

Tuesday, the company announced that limited-edition Lawn Passes will be available at 30 venues, including Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, for the 2022 summer concert season where fans can attend up to 40 concerts, including select sold-out shows.

At $199 (plus fees), the tickets go on sale here Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. while supplies last.

When purchasing the pass, just select the venue of your choice and you’ll receive a custom personalized credential with your name that serves as your ticket on each show day.

Check out Blossom’s summer line up here, with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months.

Click here to see the full list of participating amphitheaters.

