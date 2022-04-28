CLEVELAND (WJW) – Live Nation announced Thursday that tickets go on sale next week for major shows and concerts for $25.

The $25 includes all taxes and fees.

Concert Week tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m.

Click here for tickets.

In Northeast Ohio, it includes shows at Blossom Music Center, FirstEnergy Stadium, House of Blues, MGM Northfield Park, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

So, what shows can you see for $25?

It’s an impressive list.

Participating artists include:

Freddie Gibbs

OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE

AJR

Pitbull

Halestorm and the Pretty Reckless

Halsey

Ray LaMontagne

REO Speedwagon and STIX with Loverboy

Incubus

Rob Zombie & Mudvayne

Rod Stewart

Backstreet Boys

Jack Johnson

Sammy Hagar

Josh Groban

Judah and the Lion

Keith Urban

Kenny Chesney

CHEER! Live

Tears for Fears

Korn & Evanescense

Clannad

Lee Brice

Leon Bridges

The Black Keys

The Chicks

The Doobie Brothers

David Gray

Machine Gun Kelly

The Killers

Def Leppard and Motley Crue

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Tim McGraw

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

Train

EarthGang

New Kids on the Block

Willie Nelson

ZZ Top

Wiz Khalifa and Logic

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live