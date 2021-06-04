Live music, events return to Rock Hall this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the unofficial kick-off to summer on Memorial Day behind us and most health mandates lifted in Ohio, it’s time to start doing what we do best in Cleveland – gather with friends and family for outdoor events along the shores of Lake Erie.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame also knows it’s time. They announced Thursday their summer line-up of live concerts and more:

Starting July 1 on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., Rock Hall Live! returns on the PNC stage with weekly live music and new exhibits for museum members and visitors, according to a Rock Hall press release.

Thursday night shows are free to the community but tickets are limited so get yours early.

Friday nights, touring bands are back with tickets from $15 – $20. With an event plus ticket ($35-40), you can tour the Rock Hall before the show. Tickets are on sale now.

Here is the summer line-up:

JULY:

Thursday, 7/1: Oregon Space Trail of Doom w/ Oregon Space Trail of Jazz

Thursday, 7/8: Shootouts w/ Marc Lee Shannon

Thursday, 7/15: LILIEAE w/ Public Squares

Friday, 7/16: Sweet Apple

Thursday, 7/22: Terrycloth Mother w/ Jaite

Friday, 7/23: Cloud Nothings

Thursday, 7/29: New Soft Shoe

Friday, 7/30: Bully

AUGUST:

Thursday, 8/5: Jul Big Green w/ C-Level

Thursday, 8/12: Jackie Venson w/ Kahrin

Friday, 8/13: The Ark Band with DJ Packy Malley

Thursday, 8/19: Falling Stars with Jack Harris

Thursday, 8/26: Mourning (A) Blkstr with The Katy

Friday, 8/27: John Paul Keith with Jack Fords

Lunch By The Lake is returning Thursday through Saturday afternoons from noon until 2 p.m. featuring free acoustic performances.

Also returning is Rock & Yoga on Monday nights from 6-7 p.m., which costs $20 and pre-registration is required.

For more events this summer at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame click here.