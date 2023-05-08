CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some live music, mark your calendar for the Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series.

The Thursday evening happy hour concerts will begin May 18 and run through August 31.

Happy Hour takes place from 4 – 8 p.m. and local bands will perform from 5 – 8 p.m.

The concert series also travels and will take place at six Cleveland Metroparks waterfront destinations throughout the summer.

Locations include:

E. 55th Street Marina, Lakefront Reservation

Edgewater Beach, Lakefront Reservation

Historic U.S. Coast Guard Station, Lakefront Reservation

Euclid Beach, Euclid Creek Reservation

Huntington Beach, Huntington Reservation

Emerald Necklace Marina, Rocky River Reservation

“This summer marks a decade of transformation of Cleveland Metroparks lakefront properties, since assuming management in 2013,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Live music has been a great way to connect the community to our waterfront and Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is one way the community can join the park district in celebrating.”

The Happy Hour includes a beer garden and a variety of food offerings from Cleveland Metroparks concessions, as well as food trucks at some of the six locations.

The full schedule and line-up can be found, here.

Live music also takes place on Saturdays in July, beginning July 8 from 2 – 5 p.m. at E. 55 Marina and Emerald Necklace Marina.