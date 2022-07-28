CLEVELAND (WJW) – The trial for a woman accused of killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year’s Eve is now on its fourth day.

Surveillance video that shows the violent carjacking that took the life of Officer Shane Bartek has now been seen by the jury, and so has the accused killer’s confession.

The last moments of Bartek’s life were captured by surveillance cameras outside his apartment on Rocky River Drive on December 31st, 2021.

The off-duty officer was walking to his car, headed to a Cavs game, when a suspect ran up from behind and confronted Bartek at gunpoint, demanding the keys to his car.

Tamara McLoyd

There was a tense exchange, and at one point, when the suspect gets close to Bartek, it appears the two struggle for the gun. Bartek was shot in the chest and was later pronounced dead. The suspect fled in the officer’s car.

Cleveland Police Gang Unit Detective Conor Odea testified on Wednesday that police then began tracking the movements of 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd by following videos she posted on Instagram.

Police later found McLoyd sitting with two other women in a car at a gas station and placed her under arrest.

Prosecutors presented video of the police interrogation of McLoyd, during which she eventually admitted that she shot Bartek during the robbery on New Year’s Eve.

McCloyd also testified that she did not know Bartek was a cop.

McLoyd is facing 10 charges, including aggravated murder.

Shane Bartek. (Photo courtesy: Jacqueline Ketterer)

Bartek was a Cleveland police officer who worked in the fifth district since 2019. He was 25 years old.