CLEVELAND (WJW) — Many in Northeast Ohio woke up to at least a dusting of snow Saturday morning, and already multiple vehicle accidents are causing slowdowns on our roadways.

The backup on I-77 at Wallings Road, as seen in the video above, caused at least a 40-minute slow down following a crash around 8:15 a.m.

Police closed down the I-77 Northbound ramp that heads to I-480 Eastbound following at least one crash and disabled vehicles, the Chagrin Valley Dispatch reported around 6 a.m., but much of that has been cleared.

There are also lane closures on I-480 and I-271. Find the most up-to-date road closures at ohgo.com.

While emergency crews are working to clear crashes, the Ohio Department of Transportation is continuing to work to remove snow, ice and keep roads safe.

As of 7:30 a.m., ODOT tweeted: “Nearly 180 crews remain on the road, mostly in northern Ohio, treating and plowing roadways. Snow continues to fall in NE Ohio, so be extra alert for quickly changing conditions and give crews plenty of room to work.”

People should avoid driving in these areas if possible.