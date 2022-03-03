‘Multiple casualties’ reported in apartment explosion and fire in Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJW) – Firefighters responded to a large fire at an apartment complex in Silver Spring, Maryland Thursday.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer says the call went out around 10:30 a.m. about a fire and explosion.
He said heavy fire was showing from several floors of the building when firefighters arrived.
Piringer says there are multiple injuries and casualties.
The fire also caused a partial building collapse.
There is no word on what caused the fire.