CLEVELAND (WJW) — A mother and son accused of bringing guns and ammo to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center last week are back in the building — this time being arraigned on charges related to the incident.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lanell Williams and his mother Andrea.

Lanell and Andrea Williams

Investigators said they entered the court complex and they tried to go through a checkpoint even though they had two guns and 99 rounds of ammunition.

Video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows Lanell Williams calmly putting his bag through the X-ray machine.

Investigators said a guard spotted the guns, then deputies made the arrests.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed initial weapons charges against both Lanell and Andrea Williams.

On Thursday, the Cuyahoga County sheriff said Andrea Williams and her son claimed they had guns with them for protection due to a possible stalker. They went to the justice center to see about a protection order. We’re told they claimed they had nowhere else to leave the guns when they went to the court complex.