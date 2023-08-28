CLEVELAND (WJW) — A mother and son arrested earlier this month after bringing two firearms and 99 rounds of ammunition into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center are now being held on $100,000 bond.

The higher bond comes after a county grand jury indicted Andrea D. Williams, 47, and her son Lanell T. Williams, 21, both of Cleveland, on felony counts of illegal conveyance, possession or control of a deadly weapon in a courthouse and carrying a concealed weapon in the Aug. 9 incident.

The bond is an increase from the $25,000 bond previously set at arraignments on the weapons charges earlier this month.

“Because the message has to be if you want to carry a gun into a courthouse, you better be prepared to be charged, and when you’re charged you better be prepared to pay a high bond, said a judge on Monday. “The court is permitted to consider public safety and that’s exactly what I am doing.”

The judge went on to say, “This kind of behavior is very, very troubling.”

Lanell Williams (left) and Andrea Williams

The two are accused of trying to bring two loaded 9-millimeter handguns, one of which had an extended magazine, through a security checkpoint.

They claimed they were being pursued by Andrea Williams’ ex-partner, the FOX 8 I-Team reported. Deputies said the incident did not appear to be part of a planned attack at the justice center.

Andrea Williams is also facing a criminal complaint in Cleveland Heights, accused of shooting up her ex-boyfriend’s house, the I-Team reported.