Mentor keeps Memorial Day tradition with a few changes

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – While many communities canceled Memorial Day ceremonies to prevent large gatherings, the city of Mentor decided to move forward with theirs with a few changes.

The Memorial Day observance will be a parade of cars only.

Motorcycles, buses, bicycles, and pedestrians were not allowed.

The parade route started at Memorial Middle School and wind through the Mentor Municipal Cemetery.

Everyone is asked to stay in their cars during the procession.

