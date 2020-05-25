1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

Mentor keeps Memorial Day tradition with a few changes

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – While many communities canceled Memorial Day ceremonies to prevent large gatherings, the city of Mentor decided to move forward with theirs with a few changes.

The Memorial Day observance will be a parade of cars only.

Motorcycles, buses, bicycles, and pedestrians were not allowed.

The parade route started at Memorial Middle School and wind through the Mentor Municipal Cemetery.

Everyone is asked to stay in their cars during the procession.

Click here for the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral