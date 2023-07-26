CLEVELAND (WJW) – The new baby gorilla at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo made its public debut Wednesday.

The baby gorilla was born on July 19 to its mom, 32-year-old Kebi Moyo, and its dad, 36-year-old Mokolo, according to a press release from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The newborn is a Western lowland gorilla. It is only the second gorilla born at the Cleveland Zoo in its 141 years.

The newborn is the second gorilla fathered by Mokolo. His first, Kayembe, was born in October 2021 and made national attention as the first gorilla born at the zoo.

“Kebi and the newborn have already shown positive signs of development including nursing and bonding amongst the other members of the troop. Weighing approximately 4 lbs. at birth, newborn gorillas are in almost constant contact with their mother for the first six months and nurse for about three years,” the release said.

Zoo guests can see the newborn and the whole gorilla tropp daily at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building starting Wednesday at 11 a.m.