MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The need in Medina is so great, a monthly food distribution program has now turned into a weekly event.

Feeding Medina County organizes it with the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank.

Members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina police and the Ohio National Guard are also helping out.

Feeding Medina County also helps seniors in the community and students who are on free or reduced lunches.

