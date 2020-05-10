Medina Catholic church holds drive-thru blessing ceremonies to celebrate Mother’s Day

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish held a drive-thru blessing ceremony on Mother’s Day.

Families received blessings and connected with fellow parishioners and clergy members while practicing social distancing.

Drivers were directed to rows in the parking lot, where they were then greeted by a member of the clergy who talked and prayed with them before offering a blessing and sprinkling them with holy water.

St. Francis Xavier has been conducting mass online due to coronavirus restrictions. The parish is also offering scripture study and devotions on their YouTube channel.

