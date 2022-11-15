RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The man who pled guilty for killing two people in an April drunk driving, hit-skip crash is scheduled to be sentenced in Portage County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Nicholas Monachino could face 19 1/2 years behind bars for two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and an OVI.

According to state troopers, Monachino struck a motorcycle from behind along State Route 82 East in Aurora then fled the scene on April 29.

Ryan Tucholsky and his passenger, 40-year-old Sara Tartaglio, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both were wearing helmets. Tartaglio, a mother of two, was pronounced dead soon after the crash. Tucholsky died five days later.