Man threatening woman’s life shot and killed by Akron officer

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer in Akron.

It happened around 4 a.m. at 26th St. SW near Marmax.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team a suspect was shot and seriously injured after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to kill her.

Sources say the suspect kicked in the woman’s bedroom door and threatened her with a knife. 

Police ordered the man several times to drop the weapon and he refused. 

Akron police say the suspect was killed in the shooting.

No officers were injured. The woman at the scene was also unhurt.

