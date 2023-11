CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A shooting outside a local elementary school is under investigation.

EMS were called to the scene near St. Francis Catholic School on Myron Avenue at about 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Police tape could be seen set up in the area.

According to officials, a 25-year-old man was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

FOX 8 has reached out to the school for information.