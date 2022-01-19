Man charged in connection to Cleveland officer’s murder faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man who was arrested while driving the vehicle of a Cleveland police officer hours after his murder faced a judge Wednesday.

Anthony Butler, Jr., 28, was arrested by Richmond Heights police after Officer Shane Bartek was killed on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators say Bartek was shot to death by Tamara McLoyd, 18, in a carjacking.

Shane Bartek. Photo courtesy Jacqueline Ketterer

McLoyd is accused of then giving Bartek’s car to Butler Jr.

Richmond Heights police arrested Butler Jr. after a chase.

Butler Jr. faces multiple charges connected to the case, including fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, failure to comply and obstruction of official business.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Wednesday.

He has a pretrial hearing set for Jan. 25.

McLoyd has entered a not guilty plea on a charge of aggravated murder.