(WJW) — The Lorain Police Department held a city hall press conference Wednesday afternoon offering new details in last month’s fatal police-involved shooting.

Graphic bodycam footage played during the conference showed the shooting that took place Saturday, July 30, when police were going after a suspect wanted for stabbing his girlfriend.

Charles White of Lorain was hiding in a basement on West 20th Street when officer Kyle Shawver sent in K-9 Rye after him.

The German shepherd reportedly cornered the suspect when the 48-year-old man started stabbing the animal. As the video showed, when Shawver moved into remove the knife from the man, he was unable to do so and shot him.

“Any loss of life for any reason for any reason is just a tragedy so we ask that you respect the family,” Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann told reporters Wednesday.

“It sounds like maybe the suspect may have made a threat towards the officers as well, which would have caused that also,” investigator Elyria Police Chief William Pelko told FOX 8 last week.

Investigators say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the police dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. The K-9 is reportedly recovering. Shawver is currently on paid-leave.