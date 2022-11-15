LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain County prosecutor held a press conference Tuesday about the indictments of two suspects connected to an overdose death.

The conference was held by Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson.

On May 16, officers found 22-year-old Justin Kramer at a home suffering from a drug overdose. Kramer was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the press conference, Tomlinson said Kramer was a little more than two weeks out from a drug rehabilitation program.

The Lorain County coroner confirmed Kramer died from an overdose of fentanyl, Tomlinson said.

The Vermilion Police Department, along with several other law enforcement agencies, investigated 22-year-old Abigal Link and 22-year-old Tyler Fox, both from Lorain County. Police were able to review security footage from Kramer’s neighbor, analyze his cell phone data and conduct a full investigation on Link and Fox.

Police confirmed on October 22 that Link and Fox were the drug dealers who sold the deadly dose of fentanyl to Kramer. They were both indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, Tomlinson said.

During the press conference, Tomlinson said the Lorain County prosecutor’s office is firmly committed to holding drug dealers accountable for their actions.

This year alone, Lorain County has suffered 90 deaths from drug overdoses, 84 of which were fentanyl, Tomlinson said.