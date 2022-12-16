NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle into two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Independence Boulevard.

According to investigators, the driver suffered from a medical emergency and went off the road, crashing into the two homes.

No one was inside the homes at the time.

The driver has since been taking to the hospital. There was a passenger in the vehicle, but they seemed to be OK after the crash.

Crews are on the scene shoring up one of the houses to prevent it from collapsing.

We’re working to gather more information on this developing story.