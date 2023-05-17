SPENCER, Ohio (WJW) – A train derailed in Medina County late Tuesday night, and officials remain on the scene.

The crash happened just before midnight in the Village of Spencer.

As of early Wednesday morning, several train cars were still off the tracks blocking State Route 301. The train hit the railroad crossing sign when the cars derailed.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

According to the police chief, the train is operated by Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway Company.

There has been no word if anyone was injured or what caused the train to go off the tracks.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

This is just the latest train derailment to make headlines in recent weeks.

In early February, a derailment in East Palestine made national headlines when 38 cars ran off the track. Eleven were carrying hazardous chemicals, with some spilling into nearby waterways. The U.S., the state of Ohio and residents near the crash have all filed lawsuits against Norfolk Southern over the derailment.

Earlier this week, a CSX train derailed in Wayne County. The train lost a set of wheels and separated into two portions. Roads in the area were closed for several hours.

We will be following this story all morning and bringing you any updates on air and online.