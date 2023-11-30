LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A portion of I-90 westbound is closed in Lake County.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, all lanes are closed on I-90 West beyond Vrooman Road because of a crash.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports the accident involves two semi-trucks, and that one of those trucks was carrying boxes of chocolate and caramel that spilled onto the roadway.

No injuries except for the CHOCOLATE AND CARAMEL debris!! https://t.co/jynqYHunb8 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 30, 2023

There’s been no word on what caused the crash.