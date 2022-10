MIDDLEFLIED, Ohio (WJW) – A small plane made a crash landing in Middlefield early Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the pilot reported engine failure and had to make an emergency landing shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The pilot landed in a field off Old State Road.

Cessna crash in Middlefield, Ohio 10/13/2022 ( picture courtesy: Steven Hershberger)

Cessna crash in Middlefield, Ohio 10/13/2022 ( picture courtesy: Steven Hershberger)

Cessna crash in Middlefield, Ohio 10/13/2022 ( picture courtesy: Steven Hershberger)

Cessna crash in Middlefield, Ohio 10/13/2022 ( picture courtesy: Steven Hershberger)

Cessna crash in Middlefield, Ohio 10/13/2022 ( picture courtesy: Steven Hershberger)

Cessna crash in Middlefield, Ohio 10/13/2022 ( picture courtesy: Steven Hershberger)

There was only one person in the plane and no injuries were reported.

There is minor damage to the plane.

The pilot was heading from New Jersey to Cleveland.