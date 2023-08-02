CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Well, this is something you don’t see every day.

Local kids formed a three-mile-long human chain that stretched across downtown Canton.

The chain of kids was made up of children participating in a series of NFL Play Football events taking place throughout the 2023 Hall of Fame Week.

The kids passed a football from person to person the full three miles.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The chain stretched from the Frank T. Bow Building in Downtown Canton, where the NFL was founded in 1920, to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said organizers.

The week-long series of events is intended to bring together several local football communities and to celebrate the importance of the sport at the youth and high school level, as well as drive positive conversations and interactions among players, parents, and coaches.