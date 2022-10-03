GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Students at Garfield Heights Middle School are being dismissed for the remainder of the day.

This is according to a post made on the district’s Facebook page and comes after the building was placed on lockdown.

According to the district’s website, at about 8 a.m. on Monday the school was placed on lockdown because of “dangerous contraband outside of the school building.”

School officials posted the early dismissal will allow the Garfield Heights Police Department to “thoroughly complete their safety and security assessment of the building.”

According to the earlier post on the school’s website, all students and staff are safe but were temporarily moved to the gym at Maple Leaf Elementary School.

Garfield Heights Police were notified and were sweeping the building as part of their investigation.

The district said, Middle School students who walk will be transported home by bus.

The district wrote: “Students riding the bus can expect to arrive home within the next several hours. Please be advised that students who have extenuating circumstances will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Thank you for your patience, and for supporting the Garfield Heights City Schools, to ensure the safety and security of everyone.”

Parents can also pick up their children if they choose.