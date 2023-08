CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Flooding caused traffic delays along I-90 in Cleveland Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left lane of I-90 East at Carnegie Avenue was closed due to high water.

The image below shows the scene shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday.

Credit: ODOT

Traffic was moving at a snail’s pace in the area.

A flood advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga and Lake Counties until 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

