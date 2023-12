(WJW)- Rush hour traffic was backed up on I-90 westbound early Friday morning, near Eddy Road, because of a crash.

The accident scene has since been cleared.

Accident 90W before Eddy pic.twitter.com/HiUAUMj2I9 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 8, 2023

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, shortly before 7 a.m. the two right lanes were blocked.

Traffic cameras showed delayed traffic.

There’s been no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.