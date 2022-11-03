(WJW) Traffic was moving slowly along I-77 Northbound.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane was blocked on I-77 North beyond SR-764/Wilbeth Rd/Waterloo Road.

This was due to a crash early Thursday morning. As of about 8 a.m., traffic was moving again.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

The morning commute has been a tough one with a blanket of dense fog covering most of the area.

A handful of school districts have also delayed their start times because of the fog.

Full forecast and cancelation details can be found, here.