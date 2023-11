BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic is backed up after a truck flipped over on Interstate 77 near Bath Township on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left lane is closed on I-77 North beyond Ghent Road.

As of 3:50 p.m., there’s a 13-minute delay in the area.

FOX 8 reached out to gather more information on the crash. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.