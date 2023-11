GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Crews responded to a car fire in the eastbound lanes of I-480, near Garfield Heights, Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left two lanes were blocked on I-480 East at Transportation Boulevard/E 98th Street.

Earlier, ODOT camera showed smoke shooting up from a vehicle on the side of the roadway.

The roadway has since been cleared.