Video above is from about 7:30 a.m.

(WJW) – An accident is slowing traffic along I-90 westbound.

The crash is near the East 185 exit.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports the left berm and 2 middle lanes are blocked.

Video form SKYFOX shows a semi, car, and van are all blocking the center two lanes.

There is also a car off the roadway on the right side of the highway.

Debris is in the right lane.

Traffic is getting by slowly in the right berm/lane.