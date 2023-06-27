(WJW) – In a unique and exciting move, Barbie has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse to Ken this summer.

The life-size pink mansion available through Airbnb has been given a new lease of life with Ken’s touches, including cowboy gear, guitars, rollerblades, and more.

Two, one-night stays for up to two guests are available on July 21 and 22, 2023, with bookings opening on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

Guests can enjoy Ken-style neon nights, channel their inner cowboy, sunbathe by the infinity pool, and take home a pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and a surfboard.

Airbnb notes that the visits are not a contest, and guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu. The home is privately owned and operated. The offer appears to be a promotion to coincide with the release of the new BARBIE movie, set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

There is no word yet on the price tag of a one-night stay.

Airbnb says they will also make a donation to Save the Children in honor of the upcoming BARBIE movie release and girls’ empowerment.

Check out the listing, here.