LIVE: Large police presence at Mogadore Rubbermaid facility

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) – Police have been on the scene at the Mogadore Rubbermaid facility for several hours Friday.

Mogadore police dispatch told FOX 8 that officers responded to the Gilchrist Rd. location before 5 a.m.

The Mogadore police chief is on the scene.

Dispatch told FOX 8 the area is shut down.

FOX 8 is gathering more information and will bring it to you as it happens.

