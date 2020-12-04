LIVE: Large police presence at Mogadore Rubbermaid facility

MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) – Police have been on the scene at the Mogadore Rubbermaid facility for several hours Friday.
Mogadore police dispatch told FOX 8 that officers responded to the Gilchrist Rd. location before 5 a.m.
The Mogadore police chief is on the scene.
Dispatch told FOX 8 the area is shut down.
FOX 8 is gathering more information and will bring it to you as it happens.
