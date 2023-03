CLEVELAND (WJW) — The two right westbound lanes on I-90 are reopened near the innerbelt curve after a crash that happened at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

A school bus was seen on the side of the roadway at the crash site.

Traffic was backed up past the E. 55th Marina. Lanes were reopened at around 10 a.m. and traffic is moving along.

No injuries have been report. It is unknown if students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

