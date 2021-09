CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The 11th Congressional District Community Caucus is celebrating its 50th annual Labor Day Parade Monday in Cleveland.

The tradition was started in 1971 by Mayor Carl Stokes.

The community has kept the tradition of families, politicians, and city organizers celebrating together.

The parade ends at Luke Easter Park, but the festival will not take place due to COVID-19.

Organizers say they hope to see the festival and other activities return next year.