CLEVELAND (WJW) – City of Cleveland and federal officials have been working together for the past several weeks to help reduce violent crime in the city.

Officials discussed the results of the summer violent crime reduction initiative during a noon press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Officials said in the press conference that 59 people have been arrested and charged with firearms trafficking, narcotics, conspiracy, or other firearms offenses following the three-month initiative; and nearly 250 firearms were seized.

“We’re not done. Not by a long shot,” said ATF Director Steven M. Dettelbach. “ATF and everybody here is going to continue to stand with you to make sure we protect and respect the rights of peaceful law abiding Cevelanders – their rights to live in peace and free of harm without having to worry about a hail of gunfire.”

In July, Mayor Justin Bibb announced the Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone Initiative. The plan called for partnering with outside agencies like the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Service to help reduce the violence in the city.

The initiative comes as the city’s homicide rate increased over the past year with 124 homicides, so far this year. Compared to 117 this time last year. The city has also seen an increase in shootings, including a mass shooting in the city’s warehouse district in July, which injured 9 people.

Cleveland’s police force is short more than 200 police officers. Bibb previously announced recruitment efforts to hire more officers and a pay increase new recruits will earn when they start the police academy.

“We are in a national war for talent,” said Mayor Bibb. “We have a nearly