SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Drivers hit a major backup on I-76 west Thursday morning.

A crash closed the westbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 9 a.m.

The interstate closed beyond State Route 18 and E Market St.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

The road reopened just after 10 a.m.

Stay with FOX 8 for updates.