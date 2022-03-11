Live: Active shooter situation leads to officer-involved shooting along I-71N

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have I-71 northbound closed near Polaris Parkway after an officer-involved shooting happened north of Gemini Place.

Columbus police confirmed an active shooter situation was reported in the area, which then led to an officer-involved shooting. ODOT cameras show dozens of law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene.

Interstate 71 in Delaware County on March 11, 2022

Vehicles in the northbound lanes are being rerouted to the southbound lanes.

I-71N is closed starting at I-270, and the ramps from I-270 to I-71N are also closed, according to ODOT, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Southbound lanes are open but cameras show traffic is backed up nearly to Lewis Center Road.

From Columbus, I-71N can be accessed at the U.S. 36/State Route 37 exit near Sunbury. That exit can be reached from Columbus by first taking State Route 3 into Sunbury or U.S. 23 into Delaware

No other information was released. Stay with NBC4i.com as more is learned.