CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash is blocking multiple lanes on I-71 South, causing major backup Monday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the crash took place after 3:15 p.m. around the West 130th Street exit. Two vehicles appeared to be flipped over and multiple emergency crews were on the scene, as seen in the ODOT camera stream.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.